ECL INSULTED ZAMBIANS AND NEVER APOLOGIZED ~ Banda Sakanya
PF SG Davies Mwila has accused UPND Secretary General and HH of having insulted Zambians for rubbishing the EIU report that predicted ECL and PF winning this year’s tripartite elections slated for 12th August.
Davies Mwila said UPND has lost the three local government by elections because hon Katuka and HH insulted Zambians and he has however urged hon Katuka and UPND president HH to apologise to Zambians.
Davie Mwila is being economical with the truth because not long ago on 31st October 2020, ECL during the official opening of Arcades fly over bridge which was funded 85% by Indian government and 15% Zambian government said ” IFWE TULEBOMBA UTUPUBA TULETALIKA” meaning we his leadership is busy working and some fools are arguing.
We expected Davies Mwila to advise ECL to apologise to Zambians for his insults, but that has never happened, meaning there was nothing wrong with ECL’S uncouth language.
ECL’s usual deposition branding Zambians fools was a greatest insult a leader of his calibre can utter.
Meanwhile ECL says PF has taken over Northwestern and Western Province after wining three local government election seats respectively.
ECL shouldn’t over emphasize his excitement over the wins because the elections were what I would call Micky Mouse kind of elections.
DMMU, Social Cash transfer, Christmas relief food, FISP and bicycles enabled PF salvage wins in Northern Western and Western Province.
People are not interested anymore in local government elections as they feel the elections are a shear waste of time and they are only waiting to dislodge ECL should he go against the constitution and stand for a third term.
EIU is busy giving fake reports when ECL’s two term is already over and to be challenged should he go for a third term.
English even if its a foreign language sworn twice and a term is simple English that can not confuse a person who went to school as a lawyer or as an ordinary citizen unless a Zambian Lawyer who can not differentiate between the two and insist that they are the same .Its not everyone in these offices can express themselves well in English .Get a dictionary and read and understand.Most Zambians because of having corrupt mind they will agree on wrongs just 1 because of employment 2 so that they will look trusted by their leaders.3 because they want to steal more .4 because of ignorance they completely don’t know anything.5 being a joker aa a politician.Zambian Politician seem to be jokers few are serious most they go there just to go and steal .
They stayed in office and latter paid back the money .There were Lawyers who were among those thieves .Because they knew that they were illegally getting salaries that means they were stealing.On my own opinion it was a planned thing they knew that they will loose the election that’s why they over stayed in offices so that it could be difficult to push them out.How did they loose election.? 1 they stole election by changing fingers by Chavula 2 they stole by putting Chitulika constuency which doesn’t exist. 3 They stole by not having G12 forms information .4 petition dubiously terminated .Otherwise the list is endless.Mr HH never petition the whole process because he knew that it was a cartel of crooks who were involved in all corners.Otherwise our electrol system in Zambia is a mess we are 100 years to do a perfect thing.The rot is from ECZ .Theft starts there .Rigging start there.As we talking now Rigging is being done .During election you will fine extra pre marked votes where do they come from or who print them
.Most of the NG organisation become mute in National issues .Even our Christianity we claim is very far from trueth .We are just devils because what is happening and what we see we don’t talk.May God see us