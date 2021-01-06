ECL INSULTED ZAMBIANS AND NEVER APOLOGIZED ~ Banda Sakanya

PF SG Davies Mwila has accused UPND Secretary General and HH of having insulted Zambians for rubbishing the EIU report that predicted ECL and PF winning this year’s tripartite elections slated for 12th August.

Davies Mwila said UPND has lost the three local government by elections because hon Katuka and HH insulted Zambians and he has however urged hon Katuka and UPND president HH to apologise to Zambians.

Davie Mwila is being economical with the truth because not long ago on 31st October 2020, ECL during the official opening of Arcades fly over bridge which was funded 85% by Indian government and 15% Zambian government said ” IFWE TULEBOMBA UTUPUBA TULETALIKA” meaning we his leadership is busy working and some fools are arguing.

We expected Davies Mwila to advise ECL to apologise to Zambians for his insults, but that has never happened, meaning there was nothing wrong with ECL’S uncouth language.

ECL’s usual deposition branding Zambians fools was a greatest insult a leader of his calibre can utter.

Meanwhile ECL says PF has taken over Northwestern and Western Province after wining three local government election seats respectively.

ECL shouldn’t over emphasize his excitement over the wins because the elections were what I would call Micky Mouse kind of elections.

DMMU, Social Cash transfer, Christmas relief food, FISP and bicycles enabled PF salvage wins in Northern Western and Western Province.

People are not interested anymore in local government elections as they feel the elections are a shear waste of time and they are only waiting to dislodge ECL should he go against the constitution and stand for a third term.

EIU is busy giving fake reports when ECL’s two term is already over and to be challenged should he go for a third term.