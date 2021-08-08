By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copper belt ~ Kalulushi

ECL IS HALLUCINATING VICTORY~ Banda Sakanya.

When a person is under pressure, such a person will start uncoordinated hallucinations of false hope of fantasy winning.

To begin with, we find the cancellation of HH”s flight to copper belt very unfortunate and an act coming from a little flightened man. The act is a sign that LUNGU is under pressure and in a desperation situation.

Lungu can even be on the copper belt a million times, but that will not change the message on the banner overhead reflecting the message that people on the copper belt want CHANGE.

His hallucinations that he will win and arrest HH on privatization charges is like rolling stones that gathers no moss.

One may ask him a question why he never arrested HH during his tenure?

And how will he win when people have rejected him as a worst vision less president who has destroyed this country’s economy?

HH is aware of how the economy has been destroyed by inept president LUNGU. His first task shall not be wasting time chasing up Lungu to arrest him, but HH’s task shall be to arrest the economy, hunger, unemployment,

We know that LUNGU and his cohorts have looted this country and that is why people can’t access medicine in hospitals, can’t access bursaries, can’t access teaching jobs,

It is sad that some clergy that are always attacking HH whenever he says law will visit all those that have looted the country, are no where to condemn Lungu’s hope less statement.

I feel sorry for ECL who has high hopes of winning when people have rejected him?

The message from ECL to arrest HH when re-elected has simply de-campaigned him as a vindictive leader.

Bally should put more pressure now on.

Barely days ago, PF media director Antonio Mwanza openly said that if it was in Rwanda HH would have been shot in the head.