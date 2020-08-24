ECL IS NOW ACTING LIKE FORMER UGANDAN DICTATOR IDA AMINI ADADA – Banda Sakanya

PF media director has blamed former BOZ Dr.Kalyalya for collapsing the economy of this country. Sunday Chanda said HH is quick to criticise the finance minister who has taken aggressive fiscal measures but he has kept quiet on his cousin Dr. Kalyalya who has not disbursed the K10b stimulus package announced by President ECL earlier this year.

Sunday Chanda further questioned on how the economy can improve when there is no liquidity in the economy.

He said the economy could have been rescued had the governor disbursed the K10b stimulus package.

From his statement and that of Cornel Zimba, it is clear that Dr. Danny Kalyalya has been fired on tribal because he is Tonga and was perceived to be working with UPND to sabotage the economy by not disbursing the K10b stimulus package.

ECL is now acting like former Ugandan dictator Ida Amini Adada who stormed the bank of Uganda and command the bank governor to print more money without realising how disastrous it was on the economy.

ECL is in a hurry to improve the economy overnight a situation which is unattainable to do because it will have serious negative economic consequences.

ECL should have learnt a lesson when he fired Finance minister Mwanakatwe expecting the newly appointed minister to do some akadabra, akadabra to strengthen the kwacha, but to the contrary the kwacha plummeted more to a dollar, equally his firing of Dr Danny Kalyalya in a bid to see the economy improve will shock him more to the worst.

ECL wants the Mvunga dancer to offload the entire K10b stimulus package he announced to be offloaded without considering economic consequences.

Politics at play.

CIC PRESS TEAM