April 3, 2021

Former United Party for National Development (UPND) Spokesperson Charles Kakoma said that he left UPND because he felt betrayed for choosing to sideline him and the people of North Western Province.

Speaking at a PF Mobilisation rally in Chavuma District of North-Western Province where more than 600 people defected from UPND to PF, Kakoma wondered what UPND would do to North-Western Province if they were to form Government.

“You saw me leaving the UPND to join the PF just a few days ago. That move was necessitated by you people who felt betrayed by the UPND for choosing to sideline me and you in the party. God forbid but imagine what they could do if they were in government,” Kakoma said.

Kakoma assured the people of Chavuma and North-Western Province that President Lungu and the PF means well for them as could be seen from the development that he has rolled out in the area, adding that joined the ruling party because he wants to continue serving the people by lobbying for more development to come to North-Western Province hence the need for the locals to support President Lungu and the PF.

He has assured the residents that more development is guaranteed to come to Chavuma Distrcit and the entire Western Province and urged the residents to remain committed to their pledge to support President Lungu and the PF in the August polls and also called on everyone who wishes to join the party not to hold themselves back.

Speaking at the same event Minister of Foreigh Affairs Joseph Malanji said he was impressed with the overwhelming response by the residents in the area who have resolved to work with the government of President Lungu to take development to all parts of the country.

“It is good to see that the people of Chavuma District and North-Western Province as a whole are beginning to realize that President Edgar Lungu and the PF government has their best interests at heart despite the malicious accusations levelled against him by some people who want to sow confusion everywhere,” Malanji said.

Malanji has assured them that more development is poised to come to the area soon because President Lungu has vowed to transform the area into a hub of economic activity to uplift the standards of living for the residents.