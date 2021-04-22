By: Dingiswayo Jere

Pics: Eddie Mwanaleza/ State House

President Edgar Lungu says the PF Government appreciates the role traditional leaders play in the governance of the Country.

The Head of State said he was however, concerned with unsettled succession wrangles in some parts of the Country.

“Your Royal Highnesses, my Government created the Ministry of Chiefs and Traditional Affairs in order to create harmony and dialogue among traditional leaders and Government. Traditional leaders should therefore suggest to us how succession disputes in various chiefdoms can be handled,” President Lungu said.

He said this when he met Southern Province traditional leaders namely Chief Choongo, Chief Cooma, Chief Mukobela and Chief Chipepo at State House in Lusaka today.

Meanwhile, President Lungu warned that he would fire Permanent Secretaries that woud mishandle their ministries when Parliament gets dissolved in May.

“Permanent Secretaries should not feel comfortable when ministers go by mishandling their ministries, this I won’t take it lightly but fire them,” he said.

And Chief Chikanta who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs said Chiefs from Southern Province would continue supporting the Government of the day.

“We praise Government for putting up a program aimed at empowering headmen and women across the country and this has never happened before, people are happy with the development,” Chief Chikanta said.

He said Government should not allow violence before, during and after the forth coming general election.

“Your Excellency, it is violence that makes people not to vote and we call on Government to ensure that they encourage citizens to go to vote by maintaining peace in the nation,” he said.