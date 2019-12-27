ECL MUST STEP DOWN IMMEDIATELY WE NEED ELECTIONS IN 2020.

“You can rig an election but can never rig an economy”.

ECL must dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections. This will earn him respect. PF government has absolutely failed. Keeping them further is subjecting Zambians to more suffering. What good is PF? Should we keep people to satisfy their thieving ego and care less for citizens?

Our economy is crumbled and increasing Fuel and electricity will send us in comma. How much then will mealie – meal and other essential food staffs cost? We agree with Fred Mmembe Xmas message that we need a revolution and it must come now. We all know the problems that we have.

President Kaunda saved his face and called for early elections. Edgar must do the same. Citizens must not think these thieves can do that easily. They need to be forced democratically to do so.

Lungu must be impeached or forced out peacefully like Zimbabweans did to Mugabe. 2021 is way too far we need a caring government.

Edgar must go. Edgar must go.

The Fixing Team.