ECL, PF AND THE SHUNNING OF PRAYERS

Yesterday, the 3 church mother bodies held thanks giving prayers at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, in attendance were the UPND and president HH, several opposition leaders except PF and its leaders and some opposition aligned to them.

Ironically, ECL, bishops, Reverends, pastors and PF who, whilst PF in power for 10 years portrayed an impression that they were holy enough and the leader was humble and God fearing hence building Tempels, declaring days for prayers, fasting and reconciliation were conspicuously absent.

How can they today shun prayers when they are God fearing people giving lame excuse of violence which they themselves sponsored and tolerated with their papas?

This is shameful to say the least. So they were using God, religion and prayers as an opiate so that when the suffering people close their eyes in prayers, then they engage in stealing from the state coffers and stashing these huges sums of public money in their bedrooms!

And when they say, Amen and Hallelujah, nishi, the stealing and stashing expedition is finished and tongues start coming out and tears, not of repentance, but of joy for having stolen public resource while ordinary people had their eyes closed in prayers flow from their faces.

I can’t imagine ECL and PF including those bishops of theirs snubbing genuine prayers at this point in time.

It is too early and just shows their pretence. Let us see and watch their behaviour on the 18 Oct, the day, they themselves declared as a holiday for their own prayers, thanksgiving, fasting and reconciliation.

Astonishingly, also was the absence of their pastors, bishops and Reverends who patronised them while in power including their political religious ministers and elders.

Just repent and renounce your ways and handover people’s money back to the state which you stole before the Operation Recovery dragnet encircles.

I submit.

McDonald Chipenzi