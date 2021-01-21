ECL PLANS TO SHUT DOWN SOCIAL MEDIA ON 12th AUGUST ~ Banda Sakanya.

The statement by ECL that he will engage ZICTA over continued abuse of social media to ensure that people who insult others are brought to book is a clear indication that he wants to follow one of M7’s evil plan of rigging elections. He said social media abuse has become so rampant in Zambia.

Dictators begin by shutting down all critical media houses and silencing critical voices and this is exactly what ECL is planning to do when he said he will engage ZICTA.

PRIME TV was one of his casualties to his humble dictatorial move.

We all know that social media has advantages and disadvantages, but we should focus much on the advantages than focusing much on the disadvantages.

ECL knows well that he cannot win this year’s elections without rigging, and the only way to win is by rigging, therefore social media is one of his target to be shut down on the day of elections just like his counterpart dictator M7 did .

Regulating social media is a sign of Dictatorship.

Lungu shouldn’t cheat himself that this maneuver will aid him win the elections.

People have already decided and will vote against Poverty, High cost of living, Hunger and Unemployment, and it is too late for ECL to address these key issues within 4 months remaining.