By Mark Simuuwe

President ECL blames the price hike of commodies on suppliers…and says if this continues govt may introduce price controls or command market approaches.

In my view , using my basic development studies DS111 and DS112, here are the consequences of govt plan;

1.If govt imposes prices , Zambia, being an import dependent economy will mean suppliers will completely stop bringing goods to Zambia in preference for other markets , there by creating a shortage of commodies ;

2. Those in bulk buying supplies will incur serious losses;thus not sustainable for them as many may have signed long contracts at a fixed wholesale price abroad , so retailers can’t control the wholesale price abroad as price controls will only apply in Zambia;

3. Govt will injure FDI meanwhile suffocate local businesses which won’t meet the demand;

4.The decision will create anxiety and panic buying leading to shortage of goods and services , and then backfire badly on govt;and

5.Lack of investor confidence- govt legislation(Cyber Laws, Purchase of military equipment for police, and adminsitrative decisions can’t guarantee investor confidence ahead of 2021 elections ).

SOLUTIONS IN THE MEANTIME:

1. Reduce cost of production e.g by reducing electricity tarrifs ,and add subsidies on fuel in ghe interim; as these two will have an immediate trickle down effect on the supply chain; meaning mealie meal cost will go down , locally manufactured stuff will have reduced prices;

2. Remove VAT on some basic imported necessities;

3. FRA should supply cheap maize to millers in the interim; an MOU with millers is possible than imposing prices when millers’ cost of tranpsortation is still high;

4.Reduce expenditure- reduce cabinet size to even 9;

5.Zero tolerance to corruption- money concentrated in few individuals .This should end;

6.Do lifestyle audit and allow those ministers dishing out money to account for what they are doing;

7.Cadres splashing money and swimming in money must be probed for money laundering;

8. Give confidence to investors; ECL style of leadership is unpredictable so many investors have a lack of security to put more money in the economy especially ahead of 2021 elections which , at face value, look like it is a do-or -die approach for ECL.