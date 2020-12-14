ECL READY TO PUT THE COUNTRY ON FIRE – Banda Sakanya

ECL is a menace of a President Zambia has ever had. The country is in malady kind of governance because we have a president with no sense of knowing what is right or wrong. He speaks anything that comes out of his heart without first having to weigh and figure out how dangerous or useful the words would be when spoken out.

ECL held a Bible and swore to God to protect the Nation and the constitution, but the same constitution he swore to protect, is the same constitution he has raped.

ECL in Nov 2017 warned that he would cause chaos in the country if Judges tried to emulate the Kenyan courts and stops his third term bid in 2021.

He said he had the right to contest the presidency in 2021 if PF adopts him.

His careless and dangerous statement of threatening Judges is clear indication enough to warrant that ECL has no regard to the constitution he swore to protect.

If ECL can threaten and bend Judges from making a decision based on the principal of good governance, what will stop him from bending ECZ from doing what he coughs out?

Lungu is ready to abuse state machinery and ECZ to favour his bounce back after having secured his illegal third bid term which is yet to be petitioned.

He misled himself and Ministers by remaining in offices in 2016 after disolution of parliament, and he emphatically stated that he was right, but today he is calling on Ministers to pay back, and this an indication that he has no sense of knowing the right nor wrong.

Zambia is in need of leadership that will respect, abide by and protect the constitution, and not leadership that would say “though the constitution doesn’t allow me and my cadres says yes then I will go by the YES from my cadres”.

CIC PRESS TEAM