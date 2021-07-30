By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter.

Copper belt ~ Kalulushi

ECL SCARED OF HH ~Banada Sakanya

The fear of lossing this year’s elections has griped ECL and his cronies.

Why is lungu so scared of HH when he usually boasts of having transformed the country with massive infrastructure which will make him get more votes than HH?

HH has now become president Lungu’s greatest enemy and that’s the more reason why lungu is abusing his powers by instructing Kanganja to keep blocking him..

The more HH gets blocked, the more sympathy support he gets from people.

Lungu’s tactic of using Museven’s plans to rig elections will not help him.

The continued arrasing and blocking of HH in Mfuwe, Lundazi, and chipata is a sure sign that LUNGU has consceeded defeat.

HH is as free as ECL to sell himself to people and therefore he should not be stopped from doing that.

Kanganja should stop blocking and intimidating HH immediately.

If Kanganja has any complaint, let him address it to ECZ than acting like a puppet on strings being controlled by ECL.

The truth be told that HH is winning with a landslide margin.