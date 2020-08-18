By Veronica Mwale cic private Reporter.

COPPERBELT~Kalulushi.

ECL SHIELDING THE CORRUPT – Banda Sakanya

ECL’s statement that ACC is after him and his cohorts is a clear demonstration that his hands and cohorts are soiled in corruption.

ACC should operate autonomously and away from interference.

ECL should not in his usual style of threats intimidate the ACC from independently conducting their mandated operations.

ECL shouldn’t order ACC on who should be investigated.

ACC should not be blamed for following up the corrupt.

If ECL and his cohorts are not corrupt, why should he get worried that ACC is after him?

If his members are not corrupt, why should he get worried because they will not be jailed?

Directing the ACC to follow-up contractors is a sign that ECL knows there is rampant corruption in the country.

It is surprising that ECL whose governance is anchored on good governance can start to shield his corrupt MPs/Ministers.

ECL’s cry out is a clear indication that PF regime is a corrupt rotten to the core regime.