By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

ECL SHOULD BE ASHAMED TO ALLEGE THAT THE HIKE IN PRICES IS AN ACT OF SABOTAGE ~ Banda Sakanya.

The statement made by president ECL alleging that the hike in prices is an act of sabotage is a shameful one on his part as a president.

The uncoordinated reckless over borrowing and careless expenditure coupled with corruption is what has triggered the hike in prices.

ECL should not sheath himself with an excuse of the word sabotage to run away from his inept leadership, but should accept failure to provide leadership.

The high levels of corruption, debt repayment, unreasonable empowerment and splashing of money in constituencies by his ministers and cadres is a drain spool making the country’s economy a barren one. The unprecedented reckless in managing the affairs of the nation is partly the cause of hike in prices of commodities.

If president Lungu knows well that the cause of hike in prices is act of sabotage , why hasn’t he addressed the situation than making allegations?

Is the president alleging that $1 to K12 is an act of sabotage?

ECL should have known that the huge sums of money untimely and carelessly being splashed by his ministers and his cadres is what is leading to hike in prices as inflation level is increasing

President Lungu should accept failure to show leadership