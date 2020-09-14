ECL SHOULD OWN UP AND SHOW LEADERSHIP

On September 11th, 2019 during the SONA in parliament, the PF president calls for issue based campaigns.

In under 48 hours, Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba( Uncle Judas Iscariot), campaigns on tribal lines in LUKASHYA constituency.

We as the Republican Progressive Party are of the view that, it’s either Edgar Chagwa Lungu is trying to fool Zambians with his peace pronouncements and secretly supporting a hate tribal agenda, or it could be that; his party officials have no confidence in him and just do as they please.

We therefore call upon Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu to reprimand uncle Judas Iscariot for his tribal campaigns in Kasama.

Mr LUNGU and his PF leadership should own up and show leadership in all governance areas.

Vote for change in MWANSABOMBWE and LUKASHYA.

Vote UPND.

#OppositionAlliance.

#BallyWillFixIt.

RPP

Lusaka Province Secretary.