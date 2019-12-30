ECL SHOULD STEP DOWN AND CALL FOR EARLY ELECTIONS – Banda Sakanya.

ECL the humble vision less president should step down and call for early elections before the country gets dark economically.

It is not speculative or doubtable that the president has failed to run the country.

His call to cut his salary and senior most workers by 15 – 20 % is a sign that Zambia is crawling economically.

ECL is in a panic mode to better the country considering that there is only a year before general election.

One question every Zambian should ask president Lungu is; what effect will this 20% from his salary have on the economy which has gone down beyond recovery?

REASONS FOR STEPPING DOWN

1. OVER BORROWING AND DEFAULTING IN PAYING BACK eg Africa Development Bank loan of $1.4m

2. Paying Eskom $41m but no power received even after assuring the nation that the 300MW would be in the country a week after payment

3. $42m fire tenders

We demand that ECL resigns before the country is grounded to halt economically because he doesn’t have an idea which way to lead the country.

His arrogance not to heed to advice by the opposition leader HH not to over borrow for consumption is a result of what this country is going through.

Economists have predicted a tough rough road for 2021 as economic indicators are pointing to a dead end.

We thank him for destroying the country and we shall not thank him for thinking of a third term.

He is looking for a third to continue blaming God with his climate change excuses and continue to torment people with his inept leadership.

May he step down and call for early elections.

UPND Kalulushi District Vice Chairman Administration