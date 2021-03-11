By Marvin Chanda Mberi

Most rejected Presidential candidate, Hakainde Hichilema is self pronounced as omniscient, omnipotent and omnipresent, a demi-god and this is evident from his well documented failure to work with other political parties.

As a matter of fact, HH is the most rejected Presidential candidate and he will go in history as the most rejected Presidential candidate in the history of Zambia.

His failed political associations have been made with subjectivity that he has the monopoly of political alternatives thus he should prevail over the collective wisdom of the majority partners in the previous alliances.

If we look critically at his political record sofar, it is so poor to an extent that many of his followers have even been despaired and opted to defect to a more sane, and visionary party, the Partriotic Front (PF).

He has moved with seasons and has attempted to rebrand his name with the hope of hoodwinking the unsuspecting political audience.

During 2006 Presidential elections, he proudly called himself ‘a fresh minded president’ and lost without shame and he attempted to use his then young age to manipulate his ascendancy to the highest office;

During 2008 presidential elections, he pompously referred to himself as ‘man of the moment’ but the Zambian people rejected him with contempt he deserved as he emerged in a distant third with insignificant votes mostly from his regional block.

During 2011 presidential and parliamentary elections, Mr. Know-it-all nicknamed himself ‘Zambian Obama’ but lost the elections lamentablely to President Sata whom he flagrantly criticized and despised on account of his old age and humble level of education.

Still with his mind and heart full of nothing but ego, the 6 times loser refered himself during 2015 Presidential elections as ‘Moses Wanomba’ but again the reasonable people of Zambia rejected him and opted for Mr. Micheal Chilufya Sata (may his soul rest in peace)’s successor Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

As if it was not enough, with his political pomposity and arrogance, he thought he would be President for the majority being a minority leader and this time attempted to manipulate the unsuspecting political bigwigs from the Northern block.

There came 2016 General elections, with his foolhardy, nicknamed himself ‘Aleisa Aleisa’ but again for the 6th time, he was rejected by the majority Zambians and instead chose the able and humble leader, His Excellency the sitting president Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who was constitutionally elected.

Now, we are in the year 2021 and the scent of general elections can be smelled, HH, with his mind and heart full of nothing but ego and pride, has again for the last time nicknamed himself ‘Bally Pamunyoko’ and because he has run out of things to tell the people of Zambia, ended up insulting them and this marks the end of his political career.

Hichilema’s self centredness and empty pride will forever cost and subsequently end his political career after 12th August General elections.

Perhaps the inconsistency in deciding the appropriate nickname explains his inconsistencies on matters of national interest.

This is why we are not surprised that he would in the morning from his bedside wake and post on his social media pages asking Government to provide a bus for CBU students.

The same day if the Government or government officials through their partners mobilize a bus for students, he summer sorts and condemns the answered plea he passionately pleaded Government to act.