ECL TO VISIT SINAZONGWE TOMORROW

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) leadership in Southern Province is once again over joyed to welcome His Excellency President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu as he visits the Province on Monday 24th August, 2020 for a day’s working tour.

Needless to mention that the visit comes at the backdrop of another recent visit to the Province during which the President unveiled a number of developmental projects including commissioning of houses for the Zambia Correctional Service and Police among assignments.

We note with excitement that even in the coming visit, the President is coming for matters of development which has been the hallmark of his Presidency and numerous visits to Southern Province, thus we have repeatedly put it on record that Southern Province has had a good share of the development under his able leadership, despite not having received so much support from the Province in the 2016 elections.

For us as a Party this mark of unflinching support and commitment to Southern Province has demonstrated President Lungu’s unmatched leadership premised on the desire to develop all corners of this country and across various sectors is visible and the Zambian people are appreciating.

We take cognizance of the fact that the President will be coming to Sinazongwe for a tour of Zongwe Crocodile farm with the view to appreciating the crocodile farming industry in Zambia.

His Excellency President Lungu has on several occasions reminded Zambians on the need to diversify the country’s economy from mining to other sectors like agriculture so as to attain sustainable economic development for the benefit of the citizens.

Issued by:

Trymore Mwenda

Pf Southern Province Information and Publicity Secretary.

