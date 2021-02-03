By LAURA MITI

EL TRIBALISM ON DISPLAY

This list of new appointments to PS positions is disturbing, when viewed with “an opportunity for all” lens.

The continued, unapologetic sidelining of the people of Southern, Western and North Western Province by President Lungu has to be called out.

No way can the President justify appointing a whole list of individuals from Eastern and Northern Provinces, only.

Unacceptable!