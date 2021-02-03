By LAURA MITI
EL TRIBALISM ON DISPLAY
This list of new appointments to PS positions is disturbing, when viewed with “an opportunity for all” lens.
The continued, unapologetic sidelining of the people of Southern, Western and North Western Province by President Lungu has to be called out.
No way can the President justify appointing a whole list of individuals from Eastern and Northern Provinces, only.
Unacceptable!
Zambia is NOT a Meritocratic state. The Republic of Zambia is a Democratic State!!!
It is Unconstitutional and Illegal for anybody at all to claim that they are appointing Govt Servants on merit alone!!! So to do, one has to Amend the Current Constitution from a Democratic state to a Meritocratic one.
Besides, there are Zambians from Southern, Western, and North-Western Provinces of this Country who are equally Educated and Experienced who deserve to be Appointed. At least two of the permanent secretaries terminated from National Service come from Western Province, why not replace them with Westerners for Regional Balancing and Regional equitable Representation in Government???