ECL WAS SWORN IN TO PROTECT PEOPLE AND NOT CORRUPT CRIMINALS ~ Banda Sakanya

It makes sad reading to note that the president who was elected and sworn in to protect people and the constitution is instead shielding and protecting corrupt criminals.

The reluctancy by the president to suspend Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya leaves much trail of suspicion to why the Minister can’t be suspended.

The grave revelations by Public Accounts Committee where the ministry of finance under Dr Chitalu Chilufya failed to account for over $3m in expenditure and use of party surrogates to channel $17m out of public coffers into PF party operations using Honey Bee Pharmacy is a pure act of corrupt Criminality.

The admittion by Zambia Medical Regulatory Authorities (ZAMRA) that there was an oversight on the part of the institution not to recall the products from the market because the authority was still waiting for other test confirmation from Zimbabwe even after the first tests by Zambia Bueral of Standards (ZBS) confirmed that the products didn’t meet the requured Standards is clear indication that there was corruption and Criminality involved in making sure the products are distributed.

Not long ago, the same Ministry under Chitalu Chilufya stole global funds of over $1m, and the Minister confirmed to pay back.

There has been a lot Scandals concerning misappropriation of funds through corruption in the Ministry of Health and no action by the president has ever been taken.

The excuse given by ZAMRA can not be accepted because there was no way the results from ZABS could have been overlooked and continue to distribute the faulty condoms, gloves and drugs without first waiting for the other tests from Zimbabwe.

This is Criminality and treasonable offence because many have contracted deseases that will lead to death unknowingly.

The refusal by President ECL to suspend or fire Chitalu Chilufya leaves people to speculate that the President is equally involved and is afraid to be exposed.

The president who was elected to protect people and the constitution, is now protecting corrupt criminals to consolidate his stay in power even if it means sacrificing his people he swore to protect.

Let Chitalu Chilufya be fired like the way hon Kabanshi, and Kambwili were fired.

