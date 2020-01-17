Just In

ECL will not stand in 2021

Sources in PF say President Lungu is not standing in 2021 and is looking for a suitable candidate to endorse within PF.

Last week, ECL disappointed some PF Members of the Central Committee when he refused that a 2021 Presidential candidate should be picked not voted for at a convention.

Lungu instead said let there be voting which is going to take place in June at the General Conference.

Among the names considered for the top job is Chitalu Chilufya the Minister of Health.

Chilufya has over time been given responsibility to manage by-elections as a way of exposing him to people across the country.

SOURCE: The Kwacha Times