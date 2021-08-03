ECL WILL REVAMP COMPANIES WHICH WERE GROUNDED AFTER PRIVATISATION,HON KAMBWILI.

As he says the President has demostrated by revamping Kawambwa tee,Munushi and taking over KCM,Mopani.

Kasama… Tuesday, August 3, 2021

The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) says His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu will revamp companies which were grounded after privatisation when re-elected on August 12.

Senior party official Hon Chishimba Kambwili says once the companies are brought back to life more jobs will be created.

Hon Kambwili says many Zambian lost jobs because companies were closed after the MMD privatised them.

Speaking when conducted door to door campaigns in Lunkashya and Kasama Central Constituencies today, he gave hope to the people that the President will operationalise companies and many people will be employed.

The former National Democratic Congress party (NDC) leader says the Head of State has shown hope to the people now that some companies like Kawambwa tee and Munushi are operational.

Hon Kambwili says the Head of State has also ensured that Zambians run Konkola Copper Mine and Mopani Copper Mine.

“Its not us who made people suffer, it’s the MMD and their consultants who privatised the companies. Jobs were lost because some of the investors who bought companies closed them and left the country.

But let me tell you that President Dr Lungu will revamp some of them and many Zambians will be employed.

Meanwhile Hon Kambwili says the PF Government since 2011 has paid about 16,000 retirees.

He says when the PF took over, about 20,000 retirees were not paid.

He says now that the number of retirees is escalating, the PF will make sure that resources are made available to pay them.