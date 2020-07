ECL’S DECISION ON MABUMBA SHOCKS CSOs



Some Civil Society Organizations have accused President Edgar Lungu of applying double standards in dealing with erring Ministers.



The Civil society organizations have wondered why President Lungu was quick to fire General Education Minister, David Mabumba over his alleged obscene video, while sparing Ministers facing corruption charges.



Transparency International Zambia Chapter President, Reuben Lifuka says such decisions leave much to be desired.