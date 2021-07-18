Former Water Development and Sanitation Minister Raphael Nakacinda says people that criticised President Edgar Lungu have now come to like him because of his good works.

Mr. Nakacinda says he and others have joined hands to ensure that President Lungu is given another term of office to advance development in the country.

He said UPND has been aggressive against people that do not agree with them.

Mr. Nakacinda said President Lungu made inclusive appointments despite provocation or voting pattern from some regions.

He was speaking during a virtual rally in Lusaka today.

Mr. Nakacinda said President Lungu united the country through infrastructure development.