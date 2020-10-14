By Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt~Kalulushi

ECL’s INSATIATED POLITICAL APPETITE FOR A THIRD TERM WILL COST HIM HEAVILY

We envy in life to create make more friendship than enemies. To the contrary, ECL’S insatiate political apetite has conspicuously blinded him such that he is unable to realise the truth that presidency is only for a length period of time.

ECL’s insatiate for power has made him turn into a soft hard Tyranny persecuting other potential political contenders proved to be a threat to him by using state machinery.

HH has been ECL’s most feared contender and has been his target

The treatment HH has been subjected to by ECL and his leadership has been the most crude treatment ever in this country.

Because of HH, ECL has further divided the country by using tribal remarks and by using disgruntled PF surrogates that are bent at only incriminating HH using tribe.

ECL is blinded by power such that he can’t realise that the constitution does not support his ill thought third term bid which the late shrewd president FTJ Chiluba failed to score.

His greediness for power has further sunk him into creating more enemity which may cost him once PF loses power.

His abnormal instant wealthy is a source of fear to loose power to HH because he knows law will squarely be applied on him on how he got rich instantly. ECL should realise that his biggest enemy is law which will question him on how he became instantly rich and how he abused office during his tenure.

It would be wise he makes peace with HH than continued fighting him because PF is losing 2021and it will be difficult to make piece there after.