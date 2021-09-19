EPHRAIM SHAKAFUSWA WRITES…ECLs ministers and associates knew his weakness and capitalised on it

It is obvious that President Edgar Lungu and his cronies turned this country into Katondo Street.

His ministers and close associates knew his weakness – ka money, and they ransacked this country and paid royalty for his mfwiti mfwiti cover. He covered them well and looked the other way. It can not be mfwiti mfwiti unless you are are part of the scheme of things. The evidence was right before your eyes but you chose patronage.

It is for this reason that i say non of his cronies should be anywhere near leadership in PF. They have an option to resign or be forced out, which we can actualize because we have the industry to do so.

We shall indeed bounce back as a united Patriotic Front meeting the aspiration of the millennials, our mothers and the old alike but first we must cleanse ourselves of the undesirables.

Like Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, we say this to you. If you have elected thieves to represent you, we can’t do anything about it but they will not be part of leadership in the new, cleansed Patriotic Front.

Do not mistaken our criticism for an exit from the PF, No! We are stuck with PF as one of the few voices of reason. We have built a character over the years which must remain consistent as we have followers from the 2.8 million who ushered in HH and the UPND. Our consistuency is Zambia.

Our support for Edgar Lungu was more spiritual than physical. It was never about the outward appearance but something hidden. In any case, what we perceive as sin is not sin to God. And before you shot at me know this. God can even use a donkey to carry out his will.

PF lost the election more than a year ago and we are on record calling for radical changes and the firing of the SG among others.

Patriotic Front must survive for democracy’s sake. We are not short of young leaders to carry the PF’s vision in the aquarian age.

We are equal to the task presented in a time, times and a half.

Pf still remains the alternative government under new and young leadership.

Our people can believe again.