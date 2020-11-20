Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

ECL’s OBSESSION FOR POWER MAY PLUNGE THE COUNTRY INTO TURMOIL

Zambia has had presidents but I have never seen a president who is so obsessed with power like ECL.

We have seen how he has tried and still trying to fight for a third term which he and his cohorts say is not third term but second term.

ECL wants to play around with the constitution which is straight forward that he has served twice.

In all fairness if ECL is a leader who has respect for the constitution, why does he want to start twisting the constitution for his glutton for power.

We have seen how he wanted to hypnotise people’s minds with Bill 10 to an extent of spending heavily for the sake of his hidden agenda of a third term.

ECL lined up some desperate chiefs, foolish civil societies and some desperate men calling themselves clergymen to make noise for bill 10, but his fight was in vain.

ECL has now lined up clergymen that I would call clazemen who have now started questioning the parenthood of SC John Peter Sangwa.

One clergyman yesterday in Lusaka asked to know where SC Sangwa’s village is.

He questioned if Sangwa was a Zambian.

ECL knows well that Sangwa won’t spare him and therefore he has started using clazemen to start fighting Sangwa,.

~Why question Sangwa’s parenthood this time?

~is it because he wants to challenge ECL’S eligibility?