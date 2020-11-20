Banda Sakanya
Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi
ECL’s OBSESSION FOR POWER MAY PLUNGE THE COUNTRY INTO TURMOIL
Zambia has had presidents but I have never seen a president who is so obsessed with power like ECL.
We have seen how he has tried and still trying to fight for a third term which he and his cohorts say is not third term but second term.
ECL wants to play around with the constitution which is straight forward that he has served twice.
In all fairness if ECL is a leader who has respect for the constitution, why does he want to start twisting the constitution for his glutton for power.
We have seen how he wanted to hypnotise people’s minds with Bill 10 to an extent of spending heavily for the sake of his hidden agenda of a third term.
ECL lined up some desperate chiefs, foolish civil societies and some desperate men calling themselves clergymen to make noise for bill 10, but his fight was in vain.
ECL has now lined up clergymen that I would call clazemen who have now started questioning the parenthood of SC John Peter Sangwa.
One clergyman yesterday in Lusaka asked to know where SC Sangwa’s village is.
He questioned if Sangwa was a Zambian.
ECL knows well that Sangwa won’t spare him and therefore he has started using clazemen to start fighting Sangwa,.
~Why question Sangwa’s parenthood this time?
~is it because he wants to challenge ECL’S eligibility?
That is how idiots think. Do they think Sangwa is the only one who intends to block Lungu’s nomination? Ba kapoli imwe, you should leave Sangwa alone, there are so many who are ready to stop Lungu from going for the third time in office.
It is not Lungu alone messing us around. I also blame weak weak institutions particularly the judiciary and boot leaking Speaker. As a result the separation of powers is not working for Zambians. There is also the obvious weakness of Zambians of praising any nonsense that originates authorities.
I agree with Chisha. Both the Speaker and Chief Justice are useless. They have no right holding such positions when they do not exercise the powers of these offices.It is better they give their offices to brave people.