SIKAILE C. SIKAILE WRITES

ECL’s QUESTIONABLE CREDENTIALS! AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE LEGAL FRATERNITY

The principle of Constitutionalism assumes the superiority of the Law above personality. At no time is any one individual ever elevated above the Law by virtue of their office. Whenever a legal Question arises on any matter if public concern, the best interest of the public should take precedence.This is what one would expect from the President. Unconditional Defense and protection of public interest. The alacrity with which Edgar Chagwa Lungu justified the legality of his ministers illegal stay in office attracts public questioning of his legal competence.

Even amateurs know that Legal interpretation is both circumstantially premised and substantively applied. The circumstances should dictate the direction of legal investigate which should be substantive in scope. His isolated and misplaced interpretation of of this seemingly self explanatory Constitutional flaw is worrisome for a person holding the highest office in the land. This also justifies the level of political violence in our country.

It even becomes more worrisome when someone who swore to defend,uphold and promote Constitutionalism become the pepetrator. As a qualified Lawyer that he is, do we then begin to Question the legitimacy and authenticity of his credentials? Was this another arrogant display of pomposity on the misplaced assumption that Zambians are docile fools? Is this a calculation gone wrong? All in all, we are now compelled to subject Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s operations to microspic scrutiny.

The Ministers issue has really proven that we have a wrong character in state house. Looking at how he vehemently argued when parliament was dissolved in 2016 and how he has now been proven wrong and his silence over the matter till now is embarrassing to the nation. One can safely conclude that we have a very wrong person in state house.This case has also clearly demonstrated that Lungu is too pompus and cannot take responsibility when he is found wanting with the law. Indeed there are too many crimes he has committed against this country through his ignorance or arrogant misinterpretation of the law.

This is why during the presidential election petition he refused to handover power to the speaker, a situation that booked him a capital punishment of treason. Justice must be dispensed over this matter. Right now he is trying to deny that he has held office twice. One would wonder what type of ignorance and arrogance at the same time Lungu is exhibiting in this very high office. This smultaeneously inimical positional combination is counterproductive, retrogressive and relegative to national sovereignity. You will now understand why chief Justice Ireen Mambilima did not swore him as president of Zambia in 2016.

As a nation we don’t need such a person in state house who can fail to interpret simple laws.Imagine how vulnerable the country is when it comes to complex concessional transactions. It is now becoming abundantly clear why Zambia is in this mess and debt vortex. The appetite to steal may have overriden the need for objective evaluation of the concessional terms conditions.

This is why Zambia blindly sprinted for commercial loans when the whole world has shunned such financing routes. Commercial loans by nature are very fragile without a discipline system. When this fragility is combined with unbridled corruption, ineptitude in the executive, the result is a failed state.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu must be impeached for fighting the Zambians through his arrogance, negligence and Constitutional breach.

Sikaile C Sikaile

Good Governance and Human Rights Activist

