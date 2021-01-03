Economic Intelligence report a farce – Msoni

Take the EIU report with a pinch of salt. Zambians are very angry and desperate for a new direction.

The electoral matrix is certainly not looking good.

The rising food prices and the lack of concern by government might well spell doom for the patriotic Front government.

We think that solicited reports that assert victory for the ruling party in the 2021 elections are erroneous and dangerously misleading and certainly giving false hope to a government that has miserably failed to deliver deliverables.

Our unsolicited counsel to government is that concentrate on addressing the needs of the people and forget about the arm twisted and fabricated self serving reports that are prematurely declaring electoral victory before even the first vote is cast.

There is no doubt that the dynamics have shifted in favour of regime change.

Realistically this environment is highly precipitated with discontent and will certainly not sustain an election that fails far short of credibility.

Indeed temperatures are rising very quickly.

Nason Msoni