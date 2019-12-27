ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE IN 2020 MIGHT BE WORSE THAN 2019

▪Economic growth ….2%

▪Inflation……………..10.7%

▪Exchange rate…….K13.5/dollar

▪FDI…………….. 50% reduction

▪Maize production…300,000 mt reduction

▪Copper production..110,000 mt reduction

▪High unemployment

▪High mealie meal and general food prices

▪Increased debt

▪Increased arrears

▪Increased fees

▪Increased number of taxes

▪Increased fuel prices

▪Increased electricity prices

▪Increased lending rates

▪Underfunded sectors

▪Late disbursement of funds

▪Unmet grants obligations

▪Difficulties in meeting debt obligations

When fuel prices and electricity tariffs go up, prices of other goods ad services go up. The cost of living goes up. People save less and this negatively affects investments.The cost of production also goes up. While many companies closed due to power shortages, the surviving companies now face an increased costs of production. They cannot even turn to the credit market as the cost of borrowing will soon go up. The liquidity crisis has persisted. FEWS NET has predicted below average rainfall in 2019/2020 further raising fears of prolonged food and power shortages. Mining production has gone down. Foreign direct investment reduced by 50%. Given this situation, it will be hard for government to earn enough revenue from business enterprises leaving significant increase in fees and fines as a reliable means of meeting revenue targets.

We have copper, cobalt, gold, gemstones and other minerals. We have so much water and fertile soil. Even if ZCCM IH controls gold mining and we legalise marijuana production for export, we shall still have economic challenges because with what we have we should be way better. It’s not lack of resources that is our problem but management. Let’s admit we have not done well and put in place measures to improve. Postponing corrective action by pretending all is well will only worsen things. No form of propaganda will work. We seem to be more focused on cementing our Christian nation status.

Bushe chaba shani kanshi? Kuti waipusha mwe.😭😭