THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection has urged the government to make prudent decisions now before a full blown debt crisis erupts particularly as payback time for the Eurobonds nears.

JCTR Social and Economic Development (SED) programme manager Chama Bowa Mundia reminded the government that the Eurobonds payback fall due in 2022, 2024 and 2025.

“There is therefore need to catch the bull by the horn and put in place measures to address the national debt crisis,” she said.

Mundia said Zambia’s mounting debt should not be ignored.

She said President Edgar Lungu’s State of the National address last week highlighted the socio-economic challenges the country continued to face and set the policy direction over the coming months for the nation.

She said JCTR was however disappointed that Zambia’s policy priorities over the coming months as set out in the SONA completely ignore debt, with no mention of both the levels of debt and how they would be addressed.

“Undoubtedly, debt remains one of the gravest problems Zambia faces. While we acknowledge that climate change, falling commodity prices on the international market, and most recently, the disruption on lives and livelihoods caused by the COVID-19 pandemic pause significant challenges, debt is the elephant in the room. But yet again, government appears to be kicking the can down the road when it comes to debt,” she said.

Mundia said the country continued to increase expenditure at the backdrop of reduced revenues.

“Additionally, public debt as a percentage of GDP has been on the rise from 21 per cent in 2011 to over 100 per cent in 2020, again way above Sub-Saharan African average levels. The result: more debt to fill the fiscal deficit. The nation’s public debt has from 2011 to date increased at an alarming rate with external debt rising from US$3.2 billion in 2011 to US$11 billion as at the end of December 2019. Sadly, current debt levels surpass pre-HIPC (Highly Indebted Poor Countries) levels that were estimated at about US$7billion,” she said.

She called on the government not to ignore the mounting debt challenge.

“Pursuing economic recovery for the Zambia we want without addressing debt is a pipe dream. Dedication, resilience and innovation are what are needed in our war against debt now more than ever. For one, according to the Ministry of Finance, in the wake of COVID-19, total revenue collections for the first half of 2020 (January to June 2020) were 5.1 per cent below target due to the involuntary scaling down of productive activities across all economic sectors. With dwindling revenues and rising interest payments (given the depreciation of the local currency), debt must be addressed,” she said.

Mundia said without addressing debt, funding to essential sectors such as education, health and social protection would remain a challenge as financial resources will be channelled towards public debt servicing.

“Without funding to essential sectors, attaining considerable levels of human dignity for the Zambian people will remain elusive. JCTR therefore urges the government to make prudent decisions now before a full blown debt crisis erupts as payback time particularly for the Eurobonds nears. The JCTR wishes to remind the government that the Eurobonds pay back falls due in 2022, 2024 and 2025. There is therefore, need to catch the bull by the horn and put in place measures to address the national debt crisis,” said Mundia.