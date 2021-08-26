By Patricia Male

Economist Gabriel Pollen is calling for the setting up of a commission of inquiry into public resource management to investigate the true extent of corruption in the previous regime.

Dr. Pollen notes that to restore confidence in public institutions, a fight against corruption has been declared by the UPND government but however feels it must go beyond this.

He is of the view that setting up a commission of inquiry on corruption will send a strong message that nobody is above the law, and a reminder, even to the new administration that the rule of law embedded in the constitution frames the governance and polity of the Zambian society.

Dr. Pollen further says this will help to establish the accurate spread, extent and channels of economic mismanagement experienced in the previous administration.

Dr. Pollen who is also a Lecturer and Researcher at the university of Zambia says setting up a taskforce on economic matters will be essential in order for the new regime to deliver economic prosperity to the doorsteps of the Zambian people.

He explains that having established and quantified the true extent of corruption and economic mismanagement in the pf government, a realistic development strategy to bring recovery to the Zambian economy and improve the lives of Zambians should then be shared.