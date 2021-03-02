By Lomphande Phiri
Economist Chibamba Kanyama says the escalating commodity prices can significantly be attributed to the exchange rate and not sabotage by individuals as suggested by President Edgar Lungu recently.
In an interview with phoenix business news, Mr Kanyama explains that it is impossible for the business community to sabotage the pricing of essential commodities in a depressed economy.
Mr Kanyama explains that the pricing of commodities is a structural issue and that current economic situation was anticipated even before the covid-19 crisis.
He is of the view that in a highly competitive market such as Zambia, there is a lot that has to be done to restore credibility into the market system.
Recently President Edgar Lungu said the escalating commodity prices are unjustified and could be caused by sabotage by some individuals.
THE PROBLEM WE HAVE WITH CURRENT LEADERSHIP IS THAT EVEN WHEN THEY CLAIM THEY ARE ALL good Christians, THEY ARE UNREPENTANT. A TRUE CHRISTIAN WILL AWAYS ADMIT WHEN HE OR SHE IS WRONG. SIN IS REJECTING A WELL KNOWN OWN MISTAKE MADE. PF LEADERSHIP MUST ADMIT THAT THEY HAVE ERRORED AND ACCEPT THAT THINGS ARE NOT RIGHT.
EG. YOU GIVE ME A K100, WHICH IS LESS THAN A 2.5LTR OF COOKING OIL WHEN I KNOW THAT MULENZEMBELEKAFYE. ZAMBIANS KNOW THAT MONEY IS WITH PF LEADERS AND CADRES TO STEAL, DESTROY AND KILL US. YOU ARE NOT BUILDING BY CHEATING US BWANA MUKUBA.