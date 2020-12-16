ECZ 4 DAYS Extension: Is it a Sign of Better or Worse Things to Come in 2021?

ECZ IS DANGEROUSLY WORKING FOR PF

—————————————————————

By Mainda Simataa | 16 Dec, 20 | Lusaka

—————————————————————

ECZ through its new prophetic emissary of doom, Ntewewe, told us that the voter registration extension is 3 days – and lol and behold, it came to pass.

Next time you hear this disgraced devils advocate called Ntewewe yap that Luapula has registered more voters than Central province, best believe him!

So yes, the extension is actually 3 days, because the re-deployment of kits and staff won’t be instant, no, certainly not in UPND strongholds that’s for sure. Ku Cuundu, and kwa haye, they will start very late and close very early! You know why.

So essentially, what ECZ has told us, is that they will leave thousands of people stranded on the Voter Registration lines when they close on Sunday midnight, because they have to get on with the business of rigging elections for Lungu…and too many voters is not good for their over-arching rigging strategy.

So given the above shinenigans, is there any Zambian who doubts that ECZ is a mafia organization infiltrated, if not controlled by PF elements? Is there any man and woman who doubts that ECZ is an enemy of the people, and progress?

More importantly, is there any Zambian who still trusts that the ECZ, an institution that is clearly and shamelessly in the pay and pocket of the PF, will be able to execute its mandate to conduct a free, fair and credible election in 2021?

Listen, political life is chess, and chess strategies provide valuable and timeless principles that have given birth to, and extended the reign of Kings, Generals, democrats, and even tinpot dictators like Stalin, Museveni and Lungu on the throne. The fist principle is that those who occupy the 64 squares/provinces (institutions) on the political chess board, and those who capture/control the 32 pieces (men/officers) manning those squares, stand the best chance of winning any given political battle.

Given this hindsight and foresight, there’s no doubt in my mind that ECZ presents a formidable threat to the 2021 elections. Why? Because it’s one square PF occupies completely, wholey and thoroughly with Nshindano and Chulu as PF agents firmly locked in place.

Million dollar Question is, who’s in control of these two key puppets occupying that critical space, a centre that is mandated to not only count our votes, but also to announce who the next President will be?

I have no doubt that Zambians will turn out in numbers to vote out Lungu, but my worry is this: who will count our votes?

Can we count on the same dubious counters Lungu is counting on to rig elections to also count our votes, and count them right, or will they pull another quick ‘3 days’ stunt on us, of which we’ll be once again cowed into silence by the heavy deployment of police controlled by Kampyongo who’s occupying two other critical squares – finance and police?

The Bemba’s say ukwali nsoke takwafwile muntu. Napwisha mukwai, uwamatwi omfwe.