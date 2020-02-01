GOVERNANCE activist Brebner Changala has charged that the governing PF has moved into “impoverished” Chilubi, for campaigns, with a lot of cash and is feeding everybody – “from the mosquito to the chief.”

Changala says a sub-standard member of parliament will emerge out of the Chilubi by-elections and that he will be a product of the PF’s grand-size corruption.

Meanwhile, Changala wonders why Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson Esau Chulu is not ashamed of heading: “an organisation that is now a symbol of disgrace.”

He also fears that once out of power, the PF will have its Lusaka Province executive evicted from the NAPSA-owned Lusaka House and the party possibly deregistered.

He made the remarks in an interview on Wednesday.

Changala complained that the happenings in Chilubi Constituency were totally undemocratic and an expression of constitutional anarchy.

“The opposition cannot be allowed to use a ferry which belongs to the public. The opposition cannot be featured on public media like ZNBC to showcase their engagements. PF has become so arrogant. They are breaking the law with impunity, in full view of institutions that are supposed to bring them in check,” Changala regretted.

“PF is busy donating relief food in an area where there is an election. They are busy donating ambulances in an area where there is an election. They are literally breaking the electoral rules and the ECZ is holding their arms akimbo. The Anti-Corruption Commission is looking elsewhere!”

He decried the PF’s vote-buying mechanisms in Chilubi.

“I want to tell the people of Zambia that we are going to get an MP from Chilubi out of corruption. We are going to get a sub-standard MP who literally has no vision for Chilubi because he promised anybody nothing and he campaigned for nothing, except that the ruling party from Lusaka has moved in an impoverished area with a lot of cash and feed everybody – from the mosquito to the chief,” Changala explained.

“There is meat, alcohol, mealie-meal and nearly everything that is going there, to steal the vote so that they can enhance their numbers in Parliament and achieve their warped desire.”

He added that once the PF’s Chilubi candidate is elected on February 13, “he is not going to represent the people of Chilubi but he is going to represent the interests and aspirations of the men and women who gave him the money and bribed the voter.”

“That’s a tragedy! This is a spiral of corruption that has become endemic under the watch of the Electoral Commission of Zambia headed by one Esau Chulu, who is not even ashamed that he is leading an organisation that is now a symbol of disgrace,” he said.

“We have the Anti-Corruption Commission which is only alive to those that are critical to the State and embrace the corrupt that are eating within the State.”

Changala branded the ACC as a corrupt institution that is only “abetting crime.”

“There’s no other term that one can use to describe the Anti-Corruption Commission. It’s a disgrace and a useless organisation, in its current format. It is abetting crime and allowing the people who are supposed to be behind bars to be celebrated in a country that is impoverished and with serious economic challenges,” Changala charged.

“Institutions of governance like the ECZ and the Anti-Corruption Commission become but passengers that are being abused by the PF regime. It’s a sad story but sooner than later, Zambians will free themselves from these shackles inflicted on us by a regime that cares less for tomorrow and inflates its ego on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile, Changala reminded those waxing in luxury in the PF that: “in 2011 when the MMD lost power, they lost a lot of things other than power.”

He observed that history was repeating itself and is surprised that people don’t learn from history.

“I was passing through COMESA on Lumumba road where there is a building for NAPSA (Lusaka House). …. that building was for many years the secretariat for MMD. But there were consequences when they lost power!” Changala recalled.

“When MMD lost power in 2011, they were evicted by NAPSA and they were given, then unrebased, a K400 million bill which they failed to pay. They went to Nyati Close, off Addis Ababa Drive in Rhodes Park. That’s where they rented somebody’s house, from uptown Lusaka House. They were shackled with a K400 million bill! When government changes, there are consequences.”

He added that such ‘misfortune’ was not enough for the MMD because they also stopped sending returns to the Registrar of Societies.

“Consequently, they were deregistered. PF is walking the same route; they are back in that same building (Lusaka House). The Lusaka Province PF executive, headed by [Paul] Moonga, uses that building…” he said.

“I was passing through there today (Wednesday) – there is a PF function. The PF cadres have closed the whole Lumumba Road, an international highway. Nobody in the PF leadership sees anything wrong to that effect! How amazing it is that people can make the same mistakes that cost the other party to lose power!”

Changala indicated that the PF was now ‘renting’ office space in parastatal institutions so as not to pay anything.

“I can tell you that not even PF is paying rentals at Lusaka House in the name of ‘we are the ruling party.’ I wouldn’t be surprised if they lost power and they get evicted and deregistered. It becomes more less a scratched record,” said Changala.