ECZ AND PF TO IGNITE COUNTRY WIDE RIOTS ON SHORTENED REGISTRATION PERIOD.

The PF and ECZ have continued in the cat and mouse game this time around compressing the voter registration period from an agreed 30 days to 7 days. By law the registration of voters is a continuous exercise, but the PF and ECZ without the involvement of major stakeholders unilaterally decided to get rid of the old register for a new one. This is the one they want to register an estimated 9 million voters by allocating 7 days per registration centre!

In the political parties liaison meeting held at Mulungushi conference center, ECZ communicated to all stakeholders that voter registration will be done for 30 days consistently in all the 8999 or simply 9000 polling stations to assure the targeted 9million voters.

Nshindano made calculations of 33 voters per day per polling station for 30 days multiplied by the 9000 polling stations which was giving us close to 9million voters plus or minus 100.

It is however surprising that ECZ will only be at a polling station for 7 days in the 30 days allocated.

What type of government is this that desires at all cost that its citizens don’t vote. Since this systematic defranchising affects even PF supporters and yet it’s being carried out by the PF that ultimately benefits if as many people as possible to register, isn’t this then a confirmation that the PF has put in place a ghost system that will vote for them without a cross section of citizens participating?

PF and ECZ must prepare for riots by Zambians. People want to vote and they will do anything within their power to ensure they register to vote. Voting is a human right that is anchored on the freedom of choice. The PF must prepare their big Police armoured vehicles with those huge anti aircraft missiles to shoot and kill at every Zambian that will be excluded to vote. Enough is enough!-Zambia Eagle