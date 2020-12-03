ECZ AND PF’S SECRET PLAN TO MANIPULATE VOTER REGISTRATION NUMBERS PER PROVINCE.

By Richard Aaron Ngoma.

There’s a covert joint plan underway by the PF and ECZ to dubiously limit the voter’s registration numbers in perceived opposition strongholds while inflate those of their so called power bases of Luapula, Muchinga Northern and Eastern Provinces, impeccable sources inside Electoral Commission of Zambia reveal.

The PF hopes this plan among many others will help reduce a simmering popular uprising by the people of Zambia against their rule. The source say the ECZ has been instructed to ensure the numbers in Southern province must not surpass 500,000 while Western and Northern Western Provinces have been restricted to 300,000 registered voters each and artificially allowed an edge that favours the UPND.

Mchinga, Northen, Luapula and Eastern Provinces will be allotted huge margins that will stun the nation, while Lusaka and Copperbelt have been allowed a 50/50 split between the UPND and the PF, discloses the source.

“The PF/ECZ joint plan’s cover was almost blown away when President Edgar Lungu told a group of traditional leaders in Southern Province that there would be no extension of voter registration. He had to reverse the damaging statement at a similar meeting in Luapula Province when another Chief requested for an extension. Lungu U turned and promised to engage the ECZ which is ofcourse fake”.

The ECZ’s refusal to give weekly briefings on the total number of registered voters per Pronvice is meant to conceal this covert plan until the very last day. The source warned that the PF blame game against the Electoral Commission of Zambia is a lavish decoy meant to divert attention from the real evil going on between the two. The same source advises that citizens especially the civil society, the Church and the opposition to pressure ECZ to extend the voters’ registration period. The source says this is the only way that will foil the gerrymandering of the voters’ roll by the PF and the ECZ. -Zambia Eagle