ECZ AND PF’S SECRET PLAN TO MANIPULATE VOTER REGISTRATION NUMBERS PER PROVINCE.
By Richard Aaron Ngoma.
There’s a covert joint plan underway by the PF and ECZ to dubiously limit the voter’s registration numbers in perceived opposition strongholds while inflate those of their so called power bases of Luapula, Muchinga Northern and Eastern Provinces, impeccable sources inside Electoral Commission of Zambia reveal.
The PF hopes this plan among many others will help reduce a simmering popular uprising by the people of Zambia against their rule. The source say the ECZ has been instructed to ensure the numbers in Southern province must not surpass 500,000 while Western and Northern Western Provinces have been restricted to 300,000 registered voters each and artificially allowed an edge that favours the UPND.
Mchinga, Northen, Luapula and Eastern Provinces will be allotted huge margins that will stun the nation, while Lusaka and Copperbelt have been allowed a 50/50 split between the UPND and the PF, discloses the source.
“The PF/ECZ joint plan’s cover was almost blown away when President Edgar Lungu told a group of traditional leaders in Southern Province that there would be no extension of voter registration. He had to reverse the damaging statement at a similar meeting in Luapula Province when another Chief requested for an extension. Lungu U turned and promised to engage the ECZ which is ofcourse fake”.
The ECZ’s refusal to give weekly briefings on the total number of registered voters per Pronvice is meant to conceal this covert plan until the very last day. The source warned that the PF blame game against the Electoral Commission of Zambia is a lavish decoy meant to divert attention from the real evil going on between the two. The same source advises that citizens especially the civil society, the Church and the opposition to pressure ECZ to extend the voters’ registration period. The source says this is the only way that will foil the gerrymandering of the voters’ roll by the PF and the ECZ. -Zambia Eagle
SO WHAT MORE DO WE NEED? BEFORE TAKING ACTION??
LOOK, WHILE EVERYONE SERIOUSLY WANTING CHANGE SHOULD TAKE ACTION AGAINST ECZ, THERE ARE THOSE ORGANIZATIONS AND INDIVIDUALS WHO ARE IN FULL TIME VOCATION TO COUNTER THE WRONGS OF GOVT. LET THESE WASTE NO TIME ON THIS MATTER. MANY INDIVIDUALS WOULD WANT TO TAKE ACTION BUT NO HARD PLATFORM. AND IT IS MORE RISK ACTING ALONE BUT A GOVT EMPLOYEE, OR IN PRIVATE COMPANY DOING GOVT PRJCTS. BUT I WOULD EAGERLY TAKE PART IN MASS ACTION MOVES PLANNED, OR INITIATED BY THOSE FULL TIME PLAYERS. OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTIES, INDIVIDUAL OPPOSITION POLITICIANS, NGOS, TRADE UNIONS (you too dormant wake up trade unions) STUDENT UNIONS, CHURCHES, INDIVIDUAL PASTERS, (SDA wake up) ETC, PLEASE… HOW I WISH I WAS ALL THE ABOVE IN ONE PERSON ME! TAKE ACTION, CREATE STRONG PARTICIPATION PLATFORMS, ACTION ORIENTED ONES. TO U THE POLICE WONT JUST COME AND AREST. LOOK AT THIS IPND INDIVIDUAL WHO TOOK IT PERSONAL TO PROTECT. WE CAN’T JUST BE SITTING THINKING VIZAKAISOVA NOO! IF WE LEAVE EVERYTHING TO THE LAST DAY WE WON’T MANAGE. AND CAN WE ALSO HAVE ACTION FROM OPPOSITION PARLIANTARIANS IN PARLIAMENT. IF WE THROTLE IN ALL CYLINDERS PF RIGGING STANDS NO CHANCE. REMEMBER WE MADE THEM EAT BITTER ROOTS OVER BILL 10. WE CAN DO THE SAME WITH ALL OTHER ELECTION TRICKS MEANT TO RIG COMING ELECTIONS. IT GETS CLEAR EACH DAY WITH INFORMATION LIKE THIS THAT NEXT ELECTION ISNT JUST THE BALOT. THE WINNER WILL HAVE TO ENGAGE IN EXTRA TERRESTRIAL FORCES. THE PF ARE GONE 70%. WE TOO GOT TO SHARPEN OUR PLAN B. WE GOT TO CATCH UP. WE SHOULD NEVER THINK PLAN B IS A ONE DAY PROJECT. IT MUST HAVE STARTED LIKE MONTHS BACK. WE BEHIND SCHEDULE. HOW ARE WE RESPONDING? WE GOT TO CLOSE ALL RISKS THAT CAN LEAD TO A PF VICTORY. IT IS NOW OR NEVER.
Upnd is just interested in funning trouble. They have smelt a loss on the next year general elections and so they are looking for ways and loopholes of justifying their future complaints and rejection of the 2021 general elections results when pf wins. We know them. As usual they are cry babies.