ECZ ANNOUNCEMENT: Register as a voter online

THE Electoral Commission is pleased to announce that we have commenced with the Beta Testing Phase of the Online Pre-Registration platform. The platform will enable eligible voters to commence the registration process by submitting their details online and collecting their voter’s card at a designated collection center. (Do note that the Collection Centers will be open once Voter Registration starts.)



The Beta Testing Phase will run from the 18th to the 25th of July 2020. Members of the public are invited to participate in testing the platform at



www.eczovr.org Please provide your feedback in the comments section or email us at [email protected]

g.zm