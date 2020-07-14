ECZ ANNOUNCES REVISED PROPOSED NOMINATION FEES

By Watch Reporter

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has announced the revised proposed nomination fees as agreed by stakeholders.

In a statement, ECZ public relations officer Margaret Chimanse says the fees have been agreed upon by all stakeholders in the electoral process of the country.

“Following the submissions by the Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID), the

United Party for National Development (UPND) and other Stakeholders, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revised downwards the proposed nomination fees for the 2021 General Elections that are scheduled to be held on 12th August, 2021.

In considering the adjustment to the proposed nomination fees, the Commission took

into account all the stakeholders submissions and concerns, as well as other factors such as inflation, increased cost of conducting nominations and polls, including the

issuance of the free Voter Registers to all Presidential candidates which cost

K610,000.00 per candidate.

The Commission, therefore, wishes to thank all Political Parties and Stakeholders for the

cordial engagement and submissions regarding the proposed nomination fees,” says Chimanse.

Below are the revised and Commission approved nomination fees: