The Electoral Commission of Zambia says it will hold a meeting on 25th February with all political parties to discuss the complaints surrounding the electoral malpractices in the Chilubi By Election.

This has to be the joke of the year.

This fraudulent election is scheduled to take place on 13th February this week, by 14th February a ‘winner’ if you can call him that will be announced by this same ECZ.

So what’s the point of them holding this joke of a meeting on 25th February 10 days after the sham election?

How many formal complaints have been lodged with ECZ over the last 6 weeks and they haven’t even acted on one of them !

After a fraudulent election has been conducted and announced ECZ can’t provide any remedies, it now becomes a court petition and appeals proces