ECZ ASKED TO GRANT ALL DULY ACCREDITED OBSERVERS ACCESS TO REGISTRATION CENTERS

By Chileshe Mwango

The Christian Churches Monitoring Group-CCMG- has asked the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- to immediately grant access to registration centers and key registration center information to all duly accredited observers

.

CCMG Chairperson, Father Cleophas Lungu has disclosed that of the 298 observers the organization deployed to monitor the ongoing voter registration, 3% were denied to observe the process while 30% were not provided with information on voter registration.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Father Lungu has advised the ECZ to improve its public communication and publicly release the targets for voter registration and the number of registration kits deployed to every province, district and constituency.

Meanwhile, Father Lungu says CCMG has observed that the low levels of observation by political parties and Non-Governmental Organizations –NGOs- puts them at risk of failing to provide recommendations or comment on the voter registration process from an informed point of view.

PHOENIX NEWS