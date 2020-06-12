The Electoral Commission of Zambia has awarded Dubai based Al Ghurair Printing Company a contract to print the 2021 general election ballot papers and other election materials.

This is according to Commission Executive Director Patrick Nshindano, who addressed the media today.

Mr. Nshindano, however, did not disclose the cost of the contract to print the materials.

The printing company was engaged to print ballot papers for the past elections in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Voter registration exercise will start on 18 October, 2020.

Mr. Nshindano explained that the Commission is currently engaging the Treasury for funds towards the exercise and the 2021 elections.