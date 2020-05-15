HAKAINDE Hichilema is wondering whether the re-scheduling of the elections calendar by the Electoral Commission of Zambia is a question of omission or indicative of the Commission’s compromised position.

On April 30, 2020 Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) public relations manager Margaret Chimanse announced that the Commission had rescheduled the elections calendar.

“Following the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has affected the day-to-day life of citizens (health, social and economy), the Commission wishes to announce that it is reviewing the roadmap for elections, and will soon advise stakeholders and the general public the commencement date for all the electoral processes leading up to the 2021 general elections,” Chimanse said in a statement. “The Commission is monitoring events closely as the pandemic unfolds and is therefore re-aligning its elections calendar. As a consequence, the voter registration exercise that was scheduled to commence in May will commence on a date to be advised.”

She, however, stated that despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the ECZ would still conduct the polls for three local government by-elections in Nakato and Imalyo wards of Mongu town council in Western Province, and Bulilo ward of Chilubi town council in Northern Province.

“Unlike the voter registration exercise which has been postponed, the three ward by-elections shall be conducted as prescribed by Article 57 (1) of the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Act No. 2 of 2016, which provides that “where a vacancy occurs in the office of a member of parliament, mayor, council chairperson, councillor, a by-election shall be held within 90 days of the occurrence of the vacancy,” stated Chimanse, adding that in view of that the Commission would institute administrative measures to guide the conduct of all by-elections to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19.

But Hichilema, the UPND leader, asked how re-scheduling the elections calendar, leading up to next year’s general elections, while going ahead with by-elections could not amount to “duality” on the part of the ECZ.

“I did hear what they (ECZ) said. My quick reflection was that yes, we have COVID-19, issues which arise which affect our normal operations on one hand and how these impact on other things which are scheduled, including elections. This is a conversation that must take place amongst us Zambians, not just the Electoral Commission to decide on its own,” Hichilema said in an interview in Lusaka.

“The Electoral Commission must engage the political parties, the media, the Churches, the civil society. The Electoral Commission cannot make decisions of this nature on their own by way of just issuing statements.”

He noted that the ECZ, as a concept as well as its institutional legal arrangement, was a creation of Zambians.

He said it was for that reason that the Commission owed whatever view it had to Zambians.

“So, my challenge to them is come to us Zambians – let’s discuss this issue. Already they (ECZ) have demonstrated a contradiction. What do I mean? They have issued that statement but yet in the same vein they are saying ‘but the by-elections can continue.’ What is the meaning of that? Is that not duality in thinking?” Hichilema said. “Is that not lack of clarity in one’s thought process? It is duality! So, is duality a question of omission or it’s actually a compromised position? So, to avoid such situations, they must say ‘let’s go to the people of Zambia’.’”

Hichilema was, however, quick to mention that he would not want people to die at the hands of the coronavirus.

“You know that I have been a proponent of the COVID-19 fight, including making small contributions. [But] at the same time we have a constitutional obligation [on electoral matters] and so, let’s decide as Zambians together. In a nutshell, the ECZ must move away from dictating when the elections will take place. Yes, there’s a constitutional direction that within 90 days, a by-election has to be held, if there’s a vacancy,” indicated Hichilema. “But sometimes they decide to do that within 30 days and do not give stakeholders time to prepare. Then that pre-supposes that they are working only for the ruling party. They shouldn’t do that. Come to the table; let’s discuss this issue and there is no captain there. The captain is the people of Zambia. Of course, we’ll agree to have a very orderly conversation.”