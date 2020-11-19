By Patricia Male

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- to release data to the public on how many registration kits have been deployed in different provinces and districts.

The CSOs on Monday this week revealed that the number of registration kits in southern province is more than other provinces at 308, data which Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano dismissed as inaccurate.

But the CSOs through Young African Leaders Initiative- YALI- President Andrew Ntewewe is demanding that the ECZ releases data to the public on how many registration kits have been deployed in different parts of the country.

Mr. Ntewewe told a media briefing that the CSOs still stand by their earlier position on the irrational decisions made by the managers in the distribution of registration kits to favour the opposition strongholds, Southern Province in particular

At the same briefing, Advocates for National

Development and Democracy Executive Director, Samson Banda has given ECZ a 24 hour ultimatum to release the demographic survey to show that southern province has a higher population compared to Lusaka to be allocated more registration kits.

PHOENIX NEWS