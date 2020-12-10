ECZ COMMENCES VOTER REGISTRATION FOR PRISONERS WITH A TARGET OF 16000 INMATE VOTERS

By Leah Ngoma

The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-has commenced voter registration for persons in lawful custody with a target of about 16000 eligible inmates across the country.

ECZ Acting Public Relations Manager Sylvia Bwalya says prior to the voter registration exercise which will take place from today Wednesday 9th december 2020 to Friday 11th December, 2020, the commission in collaboration with the Zambia law development commission extensively consulted with various stakeholders on the modalities to be instituted for voting by persons in lawful custody in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

In a statement, Ms Bwalya says the stakeholders who have been consulted include political parties, members of the law association of Zambia, civil society and the church, the media, the judiciary, security wings and members of the public.

And Ms Bwalya says the commission has taken note of concerns raised by some stakeholders on registering persons in lawful custody and stated that registering prisoners to vote is not a decision of the commission, but a judgement by the constitutional court which ruled in the case of Godfrey Malembeka v. the attorney general and the electoral commission of Zambia.

She says the commission is therefore obliged to implement the judgement by the constitutional court to enable prisoners to vote.

PHOENIX NEWS