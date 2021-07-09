By Michael Kaluba

The Foundation for Democratic Process-FODEP- has opposed the lifting of a ban imposed on PATRIOTIC FRONT-PF Member Chishimba Kambwili by the Electoral Commission of Zambia –ECZ- over his tribal remarks during campaigns.

The organization has also distanced itself from media reports suggesting that it had welcomed the lifting of the suspension on Mr. Kambwili describing such reports as fake and malicious propaganda meant to mislead the masses.

FODEP Executive Director George Chimembe tells Phoenix News that the ECZ should have instead penalized Mr. Kambwili further and handed him to the police for prosecution in accordance with the provisions of the electoral code of conduct and other laws that criminalize his actions.

Mr. Chimembe says his organization makes submissions on public matters after careful, impartial, intelligent and objective analysis aimed at strengthening responsive democratic governance in Zambia and does not support the latest action by the ECZ because it does not add value to the integrity of the electoral code of conduct.

He adds that the lifting of Mr. Kambwili’s suspension has exposed the ECZ in the area of autonomy and enforcement of the electoral code of conduct while creating potential ground to promote impunity, insolence and not deter would be offenders.

