The Examination Council of Zambia -ECZ- has reduced the number of examination papers at Grade 9 level, from 47 to 30, by combining every subject, that had papers 1 and 2.

The ECZ has, as well, reduced the number of Grade 12 examination papers, from 74 to 50, and these measures take effect this year.

Among some subjects, whose papers have been combined, are Social Studies, Art and Design, Integrated Science, Agriculture Science, Design Technology, Civic Education and Musical Arts.

ECZ Deputy Director, William Kapambwe has announced the changes, when he addressed teachers and pupils at Saint Marys Girls Secondary School in Kawambwa, Luapula province.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister, David Mabumba has said his ministry is working to ensure examination marking is improved and reformed to encourage markers participation in the process.

*SOURCE: ZNBC NEWS – 05.02.2020*