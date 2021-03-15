ECZ cuts nomination fees

NOMINATION fees for presidential and parliamentary candidates in the August 12 general elections have been reduced by K5000, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced.

Male presidential candidates will now pay K95,000 from K100,000, while their female counterparts will to part away K75,000 from K80,000.

Female parliarmentary candidates will pay K13,500 from K15,000, while men will have to give ECZ K15,000 from K20,000.

Last year, stake holders rejected the first proposal of K150,000 nomination fee for presidential hopefuls.

They also proposed maintaining the K60,000 for 2016, prompting ECZ to reduce the fee to K100,000 but some poltical parties complained that the amount was still too high.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail