By MEMORY CHIPILI 6A

The UPND says the five-day allocated for physical voter verification is inadequate and has the potential to disenfranchise voters.

UPND spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa has since called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to consider revising its calendar which indicates that the exercise will run from March 29th to April 2nd, 2021.

Mr. Mweetwa says in the spirit of being accommodative to all those that cannot manage the online exercise, the commission should give more time to the physical verification exercise.

Meanwhile, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga says five days are enough as only those that have failed to verify online should undertake the physical verification exercise.