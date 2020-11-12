ZITUKULE Consortium executive director Nicholas Phiri has strongly called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia to put its house in order and do the right thing in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In a statement following the start of the exercise, Phiri said the ECZ should do the right thing or its entire leadership resigns for failing to competently and professionally execute its lawful mandate.

He said it was unbelievable that such an important national exercise would have serious challenges right on the first day.

“In six of the sites monitored, there was only one person carrying out the registration, no power backup, constant printer failure and long queues of people waiting for over seven hours to register. This is unacceptable,” Phiri said.

He said it was clear that the ECZ was deliberately trying to disenfranchise voters for whatever reason.

Phiri said following what he monitored in the six voter registration sites, it was clear that the ECZ was determined to fuel tension in the country by mismanaging the electoral process.

“If the ECZ genuinely wanted to register a record nine million voters in 30 days, an undertaking which is almost impossible, they should have ensured that all the possible logistical and administrative challenges such as human resource, power backup plans and other things were planned for beforehand,” he said.

Phiri said at the rate the ECZ was operating in the voter registration exercise, it would be impossible to register the targeted nine million voters in 30 days.

Phiri, however, said citizens must not get discouraged by the deliberate ploy by the commission to disenfranchise them as registering to vote and casting their vote was the only way citizens had to correct the current impunity and incompetence in public institutions, including the ECZ.

And Operation Young Vote executive director Guess Nyirenda said the government and the ECZ were primary stakeholders that must attach great significance to the exercise.

“These, according to our understanding as OYV, are the critical duty bearers that have to by all means turn the wheels of equity and equality regarding citizens’ voter registration and exercise of their right to vote and be voted into office at whatever level of their choice,” Nyirenda said.

He said while he agreed with Vice-President Inonge Wina’s plea to ECZ to deal with bottlenecks that had surfaced in the Mobile Voter Registration exercise, he was disappointed that such a call was coming from the second highest office in the nation which knew of the meager resources given to ECZ for such a mammoth exercise.

“This is nothing but hypocrisy. One of and the most inhibiting factor to efficacy results by the ECZ is the insufficient funding by the Treasury during such an important period. The PF government and the Vice-President in particular must own up and fund the ECZ adequately to attain its target of registering a minimum of nine million voters. The deficiencies exposed on the very first day of the Mobile Voter Registration exercise are beyond just teething problems. Most, if not all, seem schemed by the duty bearers to as much as possible disenfranchise the rights holders,” he said. “As OYV, we challenge the government and the ECZ, that if indeed there is no scheming and collusion between them to disadvantage citizens and disenfranchise some eligible voters, the following shortcomings must be addressed immediately. 1. Adequate funding must be released immediately to the ECZ. We cannot as a country afford the luxury of wasting huge sums of resources on the campaign for Bill No. 10 that was meant to profit a few persons and also losing money to a tune of more than 1.3 billion COVID-19 donations to a few individuals while projects and programmes meant to benefit all citizens like the Mobile Issuance of NRCs and the Mobile Voter Registration are ill financed and schemed to fail. 2. The ECZ must deploy a minimum of three field Voter Registration Officers at each registration centre if at all seriousness is attached to the process but also to attaining the target of nine million voters by 12th December, 2020.”

Nyirenda said the cheap material being used to produce the voter’s cards must be recalled and replaced with better quality material “if at all ECZ really means well in terms durability of the card but also if the overhauling of the Voters’ Roll is to make significant sense”.

“Otherwise the country risks spending again soon after the 2021 elections on the registration of voters; and 4. The government and ECZ have no option but to bring sanity to voter registration exercise while the citizens, especially the those eligible to register as voters must refuse to be subjected to ill treatment by standing long hours on end in unending queues due to the snail’s pace movement of the process and cheap material when the country can afford better except resources are being plundered at our watch,” said Nyirenda.