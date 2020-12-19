18.12.2020

ECZ DRAGGING US ON CIVIL WAR PATH USING 2016 CONCOURT TACTICS

……..They’re now treating the laws that guide our electoral process like a bed of roses.

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

WHAT the ECZ is doing to this country is unprecedented in the history of this country. One would think that after going through the ritual killings horror, gassings which were aimed at implicating a known political opponent and the dehumanizing Covid 19, Zambia deserved a break but alas, ECZ has thrown to us another bunch of traumatizing challenges. A Zambian is now supposed to spend at least 2 – 3 days in a queue for him/her to obtain a voters card. Nationals from Malawi, Tanzania, Congo, Mozambique, and underaged children from Luapula, Muchinga, Northern and Eastern provinces have been priotized in the NRCs and Voters card registrations while eligible Zambians from certain regions which are perceived to be opposition strongholds have been left out. We’ve seen a situation where the ECZ has recruited PF carders to conduct voters cards registrations in perceived opposition strongholds using faulty registration kits

while dispatching up to scratch registration kits in PF perceived strongholds. ECZ has also resorted to using the rigging tactics which were tacked in the fallen Bill 10 such as reducing the campaign period from 90 days to 60 days. Some calls by various stakeholders for ECZ to stick to the law and be considerate in its dealings with the Zambian people have been treated as ‘street noise’.

The questions everyone is asking are these ; is ECZ truly an independent electoral body or it has now become the electoral confusion of Zambia? Whose interests is ECZ serving? Zambians are asking these questions because they have never seen such chaotic registration exercises before. Today we’ve a situation where Davies Mwila and Andrew Ntewewe are celebrating the disenfranchising of eligible voters from Southern, Lusaka, Northwestern, Copperbelt and Central provinces. What kind of foolishness is this? Is this how PF found this country? Does PF and ECZ understand the repercussions of their actions?

PF, ECZ and their aligned chiefs must know that their quest to rig next year’s elections won’t succeed. They will only succeed at causing civil strife in this country. What they are simply doing now is dragging this country on a civil war path using the tactics similar to those the constitutional court used in 2016 in order to undermine the electoral petition – treating the laws that guide our electoral process like a bed of roses. Not this time around. They won’t succeed this time. We’re saying these tactics won’t succeed because no sane opposition leader will go into an election where foreigners and underaged children will take part when a certain quarter of eligible Zambians has been deliberately disenfranchised in order to disadvantage other competitors.

If the ECZ think their tactics will succeed, then they haven’t read the mood in this country. People are very angry. The activities of the PF and some chiefs have further divided this country where there’s now a visible and telling inkling that some people feel that they’re more Zambians than others. This is very-very-very dangerous for our country. The PF, some known tribal chiefs and ECZ will burn this country.

My advise to ECZ is let them stop serving the interests of the PF but that of the people of Zambia. An audit of eligible voters in Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and Eastern provinces needs to be conducted. All eligible Zambians must be accorded an opportunity to register by resuming the NRCs mobile exercise in areas where people were denied NRCs. They’ll lose nothing.

Now if they are going to remain headstrong and continue stepping on people’s rights to universal suffrage, people are going to take the law into their own hands. They’ve already rolled up their sleeves and they’re ready to show a cha cha cha attitude in order to save this country from ‘classic stupidity’.

Issued by

*Chrispine Chambwa*

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

UPND Chilanga District Deputy IPS – Media

•••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

*Contact*

0970-523-750

[email protected]